Heavy rain and flooding not disrupting flight landings at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Despite the heavy rain and flooding, planes are landing at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport as usual, a source in the aviation services informed TASS on Thursday, adding that several departures have been postponed.

"Flights are landing at Sheremetyevo in a regular mode, despite the flooding of airstrips. Several departing flights have been postponed," the source said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Moscow department of emergencies warned the Russian capital’s residents of thunderstorms, high winds and heavy rain until the end of the day.