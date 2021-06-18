Bear wanders into air force base in north Japan - agency

TOKYO, June 18. /TASS/. A bear has snuck into the Okadama Japan Air Self-Defense Force base located in the city of Sapporo in the north of the country, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

The animal is reported to have attacked one serviceman of the base after the intrusion.

According to NHK, the bear also made its way to Okadama Airport which is situated next to the base. The animal moved along the airstrip and then left the airport territory by jumping across the fence. The airport administration temporarily suspended all departures to conduct a check into possible damages.

Earlier on Friday, the bear also attacked two seniors and a 40-year-old man who reside in Sapporo, they were rushed to hospitals.

The Japanese authorities recorded record-breaking 158 cases of bear attacks of people in the 2020 fiscal year. According to experts, the animals are particularly driven closer to human dwellings by the poor harvest of acorns and chestnuts that make up the basis of a bear’s diet in Japan.