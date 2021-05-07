Five people killed in blaze in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in a welding shop in the town of Mytishchi near Moscow, the press service of the Moscow Region’s General Directorate of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"At 21:49 the open fire was declared extinguished," said a spokesperson for the agency.

The fire broke out at a welding shop in a non-residential two-story building in Mytishchi on Friday evening. Its area totaled 225 square meters. As a result of the blaze, five people were killed, one man was injured and taken to hospital. "In all, to date, five people were killed, one was injured," the press service said. A source in the emergency services told TASS that the body of one individual was found during removal of the debris after the fire.

The firefighters managed to localize the fire at 20:18 and to extinguish the open fire at 21:49. The welding shop contained oxygen and propane cylinders, 13 of them were removed from the burning building.