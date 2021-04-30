Police uncover large arms cache in Ingushetia

MAGAS, April 30. /TASS/. The law-enforcement agencies in Ingushetia in the North Caucasus uncovered an ammunition cache that included a grenade launcher, shells, grenades and firearms, the regional Interior Ministry reported on Friday.

"The personnel of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Sunzhensky branch discovered an arms cache in a forest near the rural settlement of Nesterovskoye that included an RPG-18 grenade launcher, two F-1 grenades (without fuses), a VOG-25 projectile, a loaded magazine for a 5.45mm AK-74 assault rifle and 179 5.45mm rounds," the statement says.

For security purposes, field engineers of the Ingushetia branch of the National Guard’s OMON special task police squad eliminated the RPG-18 grenade launcher and the VOG-25 shell on the scene by a pressure charge. An investigation into the arms cache has been launched.