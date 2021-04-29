Forest fires engulfing over 12,000 hectares extinguished in Russia in past day

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. A total of 66 forest fires engulfing over 12,000 hectares were extinguished in Russia in the past day, the Aerial Forest Protection Service said in a statement on Thursday.

"According to regional forestry departments, 66 wildfires engulfing 12,209 hectares were put out in Russia on April 28. Six wildfires scorching 4,062 hectares remain active," the statement reads.

Four forest fires engulfing 4,026 hectares were reported in the Tyumen region.

Firefighting activities involve 846 personnel and 257 pieces of equipment, including two eight aircraft. Another nine aircraft are monitoring the fire situation.

The fire season has begun in 75 Russian regions.