NEW YORK, March 23. /TASS/. At least 10 people were killed in the shooting at the grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, the police department in the city wrote on its Twitter account.

"There are 10 fatalities," according to the statement.

Earlier reports said at least six people were dead, including a police officer. "No numbers about fatalities will be released until families are notified," the statement said.

The suspected shooter has been detained.