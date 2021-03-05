SYDNEY, March 5. /TASS/. Authorities of several island nations in the Pacific Ocean have called on people to leave coastal area due to the tsunami warning issued after a powerful earthquake recorded in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the Kermadec Islands. Radio New Zealand reported Friday that waves that can reach a height of between 0.3 and 1 meter are expected on the shores of New Caledonia, French Polynesia, the Cook Islands, Fiji, the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.
Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Tonga evacuate people over tsunami threat
Radio New Zealand reported that waves that can reach a height of between 0.3 and 1 meter
