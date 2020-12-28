Two law enforcement officers killed in shooting in Russia’s Grozny

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Two law enforcement officers were killed in a shooting in Grozny, the capital of Russia’s Chechen Republic, the attacker was eliminated, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.
"According to preliminary information, as a result of the attack, two law enforcement officers were killed in the shooting in Grozny. One militant was eliminated," the source said.
Another source informed that an armed militant had attacked the law enforcement officers on Putin Prospekt. "He was eliminated during the shootout," he added.
Currently, police units are working on site. The area of the incident has been cordoned off. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.