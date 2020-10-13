Counter-terrorism operation regime in Russia’s Grozny cancelled

GROZNY, October 13. /TASS/. The counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime is withdrawn in Grozny, where four militants were eliminated earlier, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee’s regional operational headquarters told TASS Tuesday.

"Measures and temporary restrictions, introduced earlier in compliance with the Federal law ‘on countering terrorism,’ have been withdrawn," the announcement reads.

The operation of a terror group has been thwarted as a result of the CTO.

The CTO regime was introduced in the Oktyabrsky district of Grozny on 7:40 Moscow time. Four militants opened fire on the police officers. Two officers died, one sustained heavy injuries. All four militants were eliminated during the CTO.

According to Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov, the militants had been on a wanted list for a long time. They came from Syria to carry out terror attacks in Russia, he said. The security agencies were informed about it in advance. The victims’ relatives will be provided with aid.