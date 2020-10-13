Terrorists killed in Chechnya came from Syria to conduct terror attacks — Chechen leader

GROZNY, October 13. /TASS/. Terrorists who were killed in a special operation in Grozny had come to Chechnya from Syria to carry out terror attacks, the North Caucasus republic’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Lately these "devils" have been in hiding outside Russia and they holed up in Syria and other countries. Now after receiving an order from their Western sponsors, they came back and decided to carry out a number of terror attacks," Kadyrov wrote.

According to him, the militants had long been on a wanted list. Kadyrov also published the data on the neutralized gunmen. Three of them are natives of Grozny, who were registered in the Chechen Republic, and the fourth one was also registered in Chechnya, but no data on his birthplace is available.

Earlier, the press center of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee reported that four gunmen, who opened fire at the law enforcement officers, were neutralized in Grozny. According to updated information, two law enforcement officers were killed and another one was wounded in the counter-terrorism operation.

The relatives of those killed will be provided assistance.