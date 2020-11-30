Russia condemns murder of Iranian scientist aimed to undermine situation in the region

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the murder of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh aimed to undermine the situation in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Monday.

"We strongly condemn the murder of researcher Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on November 27 in Iran. We express serious concern over the provocative nature of this terrorist act clearly aimed to destabilize the situation and escalate conflict potential in the region. Whoever is behind the murder, whoever tried to use it to their political gain, must be held responsible," the ministry said.

The statement notes that stability and security in the Middle East and in the Persian Gulf is Russia’s unwavering priority. Efforts of the Russian side and UN initiatives, as well as the actions of other international organizations and bilateral initiatives, are aimed to achieve this, the ministry added.

"We call on all sides to abandon any steps that could lead to an escalation of tensions," the statement added.

On November 27, Fars news agency informed that Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who headed a research center under the Iranian Defense Ministry, had been killed in the city of Damavand in the province of Tehran. According to Iranian Army’s Commander-in-Chief Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Israel and the United States were behind the assassination. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed on Saturday that the murder would not go unanswered.