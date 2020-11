TBILISI, November 20. /TASS/. An armed man broke into the office of a payday loan company in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the Imedi TV channel reported on Friday.

Police have cordoned off the building. According to preliminary reports, there are several people inside the office located on the first floor of an apartment building. The building’s residents haven’t been evacuated yet.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses say that there are several attackers and one of them has a hand grenade.