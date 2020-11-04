Bus crashes into building of Veliky Novgorod university

VELIKY NOVGOROD, November 4. /TASS/. A passenger bus has crashed into the building of the university in the city of Veliky Novgorod, some 520 kilometers northwest of Moscow, killing two, according to immediate reports, the city police told TASS on Wednesday.

"It is reported that the driver lost control of the bus, skidding from the road and colliding with an object, that is the building of the Novgorod University. Some were injured in the accident and two people died," the spokesperson said.

The accident was reported to the police at 21.45 Moscow time. The regional health ministry said that their minister had gone to the site. Information on the injured people and their condition is being verified.