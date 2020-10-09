All fire spots at ammo depot near Ryazan eliminated — top brass

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The fire spots at the ammunition depot near Ryazan in central Russia have been eliminated and military specialists have started to restore the damaged infrastructure, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Army General Dmitry Bulgakov announced on Friday.

"Following the results of the inspection carried out on the depot’s territory, we can state today that the fire there has not just been contained but all the fire spots have been eliminated," the deputy defense minister said.

"Today we have started to restore the barracks and housing stock as well as the administrative buildings and prepare the cantonment for the winter period of operation," the general said.

Most of the personnel involved in the emergency response will start returning to their permanent bases from October 10, the deputy defense minister said. "Only the fire-fighting equipment and engineering vehicles will remain here to complete the works and check the possible presence of explosive items along the perimeter of the arsenal’s territory, which will also finish their work next week," he specified.

The deputy defense minister ruled out the emergence of new hotbeds of fire at the scene of the incident.

Fire at ammo depot near Ryazan

A fire broke out on the technical premises of a military base in the Ryazan Region on Wednesday, causing munitions stored at the depot to explode. The regional authorities introduced a state of emergency over the incident. Over 2,300 people were evacuated from 14 nearby settlements within a radius of 5 km. More than 20 structures were burnt in two communities. The fire was contained on October 8. A criminal case was opened into the incident.

Ryazan Region Governor Nikolai Lyubimov ordered to lift the state of emergency on October 9, the regional government’s press office reported.