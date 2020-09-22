No buildings and roads damaged by strong quake in Siberia

IRKUTSK, September 22. /TASS/. The working groups set up after the powerful earthquake in the Irkutsk Region, East Siberia, to evaluate its possible impact on the houses, social facilities and roads did not find any damage, the Emergencies Ministry’s press service said on Tuesday.

"Joint task forces of specialists from municipalities and fire and rescue garrisons are working in the settlements. At the moment the facilities of the housing and utilities infrastructure and energy sector have been inspected. Vital social facilities are working as normal. Neither facilities nor roads have been damaged," the statement said.