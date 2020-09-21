Two earthquakes hit Russia’s Siberian Irkutsk region — emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The epicenter of two earthquakes that rocked Russia’s Siberian Irkutsk region on Monday was located 15 kilometers of the settlement of Kultuk, the Russian emergencies ministry’s press service said.

"The epicenter of the magnitude 5.6 and 2.3 earthquakes was located 15 kilometers of the settlement of Kultuk, Irkutsk region. Earth tremor were felt in 12 districts of the region. Preliminarily, no casualties or damages were reported," it said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said earlier the epicenter of the earthquake was located 84 kilometers southwest of the city of Irkutsk, at a depth of two kilometers.