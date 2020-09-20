Two people hurt in household gas explosion in apartment block in Tyumen

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. Two people were hurt in a household gas explosion in an apartment block in Russia’s Siberian city of Tyumen. One of them was taken to hospital, a spokesman for the local emergencies agencies said on Sunday.

"According to the Tyumen region health department, one person with a minor injury received medical aid in site. One more person was taken to hospital with burns," it said.

A household gas explosion occurred on the second floor of the five-storey residential building in Tyumen. Seventy-five people were evacuated. No fire followed.