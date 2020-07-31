Bodies of four people, including child, found at tourist camp in Altai Region

BARNAUL, July 31. /TASS/. Four people, including a child, were found dead in a tourist camp room near lake Aya in the Altai region, a source in the regional emergency services told TASS.

"One of the rooms had to be unlocked, people hadn’t left it in a long time. There four bodies were discovered, including an underage child," the source said.

He noted that the cause of death is yet unknown, a forensic investigation is underway.

The directorate of the Investigational Committee of the Altai Region refused either to confirm or deny this information.