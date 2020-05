MAKHACHKALA, May 22. /TASS/. The national security services engaged in a combat with militants in the woods in the Khasavyurtovsky District of Dagestan, a source in the security services told TASS Friday.

"A combat contact took place in the woodland between the settlements of Goksuv and Mutsalaul," the source said, without providing further details.

The source added that five people were being wanted. It is unclear how many of them are hiding in the woods.