Billionaire Bosov commits suicide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian billionaire Dmitry Bosov, the co-owner of Vostokugol and Sibanthracite coal companies, committed a suicide at the age of 52, RBC reported. A source familiar with Bosov confirmed the information to TASS.

According to RBC, Bosov committed the suicide on the night of May 6.

Investigators are currently ascertaining the circumstances of the billionaire’s suicide, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS.

In 2020, Bosov ranked 86th among the richest Russians with the wealth of $1.1 bln, the Forbes magazine said earlier.