Moscow on lockdown sees crime rate plummet

MOSCOW, April 28./TASS/. Moscow’s crime rate had dropped by almost 13% between April 1 and 27, the press service of the Moscow police headquarters said on Tuesday, dispelling misinformation on social media about an alleged rise in crime.

"Thanks to the efforts by law enforcement agencies, the situation in the capital remains stable. As a result of this activity, 12.8% less crimes than a year ago were reported in Moscow between April 1 and 27," it said.

In particular, cases of intentional grievous bodily harm dropped by 42.3%, the number of thefts sank by 32.8%, and burglaries plummeted by 61.3%. Street crime is also on the decline with robberies decreasing by 64.8%, in addition to armed robberies seeing a plunge of 81.5%, while auto theft declined by 75%, and carjackings dropped by 27.3%.