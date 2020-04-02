Two men suspected of trying to join terrorists in Syria detained in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, April 2. /TASS/. Two natives of Central Asian countries suspected of planning to join terrorists in Syria have been detained in Crimea, the regional branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

"The FSB in Crimea and Sevastopol has detained two natives of Central Asian countries, born in 1997 and 1999, suspected of violating Articles 30.1 and 205.5.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (crime preparation and participation in terror activity). It has been established that the detained, who share radical Islamist ideas, planned to travel to Syria via third countries and join the ranks of an international terrorist organization in order to participate in military activities," the statement reads.

According to the FSB, the suspects purchased camo clothing and medicines and ordered a taxi ride from the Crimean city of Simferopol to Krasnodar in mainland Russia. They also bought bus tickets from Krasnodar to the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and booked a flight from Tbilisi to Turkey’s Istanbul, from where they intended to head to Syria.

"However, they were detained by FSB officers before they could leave the Crimean Peninsula. Both of them have been sent to custody for two months," the FSB pointed out.