Russia’s FSB detects terror funding cell operational in several Russian regions

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detected a financing cell of the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) operating in Crimea, the Rostov Region and the Komi Republic, the FSB’s Center for Public Relations informed TASS.

The FSB noted that activity of the clandestine IS financing cell had been suspended. "The detained persons established an international network collecting, accumulating and transferring money." Under the guise of charity, about 2 mln roubles ($26,000) were transferred to terrorist accounts.

During searches at the suspects’ places of residence, communication and payment devices and documentation proving the unlawful activity were seized. Investigation proceedings are ongoing, the FSB informed.