About 78,000 hospital beds prepared for coronavirus patients in Russia

Of these, about 1,400 beds for potential coronavirus patients will be ready in Moscow and 1,200 in the Moscow Region, according to the authorities

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. About 78,000 hospital beds have been prepared in Russia to receive coronavirus patients, Russian Minister of Healthcare Mikhail Murashko said on Monday. "As for the total number of beds, which are to be prepared, I said that it was increased to almost 100,000. By now, 78,000 beds have already been prepared," he said at a meeting of the Presidium of the Government Coordination Council to control the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in Russia. "By the end of the week we will prepare at least two more institutions, which will be fully converted into facilities for working with this category of patients. We <…> will make up for medical staff and medicines to these institutions," Murashko added. Moscow

Of these, roughly 1,400 beds for potential coronavirus patients will be ready in Moscow in April, according to Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova. "It is necessary to see that every bed could be supplied with oxygen, since the main problems of these patients are those with lungs, they need oxygen support," she said. "Before mid-April we will make ready another 700 beds, and about the same number will be provided by the end of April," the senior official told Rossiya-1 television. At the moment, about seven hospital buildings are under repairs in the capital city to bring them in line with the necessary standards. The deputy mayor reiterated that a clinic for 700 hospital beds was unveiled in Kommunarka on the outskirts of Moscow on March 2, and that two more hospitals for 240 beds have been equipped within the past two weeks. She said a brand new hospital building for 400 beds is ready to receive coronavirus patients. From Friday, Moscow’s 1,300-bed multi-discipline clinic No. 15 will be only receiving coronavirus patients, the deputy mayor added. Additional capacities are considered. She said the capital city has ‘gained time’ which it uses to organize more hospital beds solely to treat the novel coronavirus. "Over the past three weeks we have launched a number of new clinics specifically to treat this disease," Rakova added. "Moreover, we are now engaged in active work with our federal colleagues and private companies to consider their hospital bed reserves," she added. Moscow Region

