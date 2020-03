MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Thirty-two patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Russia are in serious condition, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"We see that there are more than 1,500 patients in Russia, and 32 patients in 18 regions need careful attention as they are in serious condition," Murashko told a meeting with the board of the coordination council on battling against the spread of the coronavirus in Russia.