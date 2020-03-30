Two patients die in Kommunarka hospital over past day, one from coronavirus

"We have registered two fatalities over the past day. One patient was aged 80 and had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, pneumonia and hematuria. The patient had been put on artificial lung ventilation for four days," Protsenko wrote.

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Two deaths were recorded in Moscow’s Kommunarka medical center over the past day, chief doctor Denis Protsenko wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

The second patient, aged 69, had chronic diabetes and had been put on artificial lung ventilation for three days.

A total of 348 people are undergoing treatment in the Kommunarka hospital now.

The pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has affected most countries in the world, beginning with the outbreak in central China in late December 2019. According to the latest data, more than 630,000 people have contracted the coronavirus globally and nearly 30,000 have died. Russia has registered a total of 1,534 coronavirus cases, including 1,014 of them in Moscow. The death toll has reached eight and 64 patients have recovered, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center.