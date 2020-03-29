Medvedev says Russia can possibly adopt stricter measures to fight coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Deputy Chairperson of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev does not rule out a possibility of stricter measures introduced if the coronavirus pandemic gets worse in the country.

"We should be ready for any scenarios emerging. The worst-case scenario will require even tougher decisions," Medvedev said in his address to the nation issued on his social media pages.

The official called on Russians "to do everything possible to avoid it - be mindful of the president’s address, show self-discipline and primarily not create additional risks for yourself and your family." "This is not the first epidemic in the world’s history and we all know that people managed to defeat many diseases when they united," he stressed.

At the same time, Medvedev noted that in this situation "it is especially important to not let panic overtake you." He reassured the nation that all the necessary measures are being taken to counter the virus.

"Russian medics are gracefully overcoming the toughest of challenges by helping out patients round the clock. I wish to specifically thank them for that," Medvedev added, emphasizing that Russia is managing to contain the virus thanks to doctors’ efforts.