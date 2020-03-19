Bomb threats sent to three Russian passenger planes

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Three passenger planes have received anonymous bomb threats on Thursday, a source in the aviation services informed TASS. "Domodedovo Airport received an anonymous email claiming that explosives had been placed on flights from St. Petersburg to Moscow, from Moscow to Ufa and from Novosibirsk to Moscow. The first plane has landed without incident," the source stated.

According to Flightradar24.com, on Thursday, a plane en route from Moscow to Perm sounded a general emergency alert an hour after leaving Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport. The plane has not changed its route. It is currently preparing to land in Perm.

A wave of bomb threats began in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November 2019. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats at various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. All the previous threats resulted to be false. Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) informed that it had blocked access to five foreign mail services used to send out bomb threats at various facilities in the country.

At least 30 passenger planes also received anonymous bomb threats since early March. In all cases but the first two, the crew chose not to request emergency landings, completing the trip at the stipulated destination, where the planes underwent a security sweep. All bomb threats were confirmed false.