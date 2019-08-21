Helicopter falls into river after hitting power transmission line in northwest Russia

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. A helicopter fell into a river after hitting an electricity transmission line in the Vologda Region in northwest Russia, the press office of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"A helicopter hit a power transmission line near the community of Soivolovskaya in the Cherepovetsky District of the Vologda Region and fell into the Suda River," the ministry said.

There were two people aboard the helicopter. One person was killed. "The pilot’s body was found near the crash site. He was identified," the regional emergencies services reported on Wednesday.