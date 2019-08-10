Number of injured in bus accident in Kurgan Region up to 14

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The number of people who suffered injuries as a result of the bus accident in Kurgan region is up to 14, a representative of the Central Regional hospital told TASS on Saturday.

"The number went up to 14, several people came to the hospital on their own, also in moderately serious condition," the source said.

Earlier it was reported that 11 passengers, including one child, were injured as a result of the bus accident. The bus carried 47 passengers. Currently, all passengers are being examined, and those who did not need medical attention were transported to their destination.