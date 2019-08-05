Bodies of two drowned Russian athletes found in Sevastopol

SIMFEROPOL, August 5. /TASS/. Bodies of two drowned Russian athletes have been found in Sevastopol, the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the region informed reporters on Monday.

On August 4, two female Russian athletes drowned while swimming in an unequipped area during stormy weather near a beach in Sevastopol: a Moscow resident born in 1986 and a Murmansk resident born in 1992. One of the athletes is the current kickboxing world champion, while the other one is the vice champion.

Earlier, the Sevastopol emergency services had issued a warning regarding the unfavorable weather conditions in the region.

The Murmansk Region’s government informed TASS that one of the drowned athletes is Elina Gismeeva, the kickboxing world vice champion.