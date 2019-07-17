Two Russians face criminal charges over fatal Minsk fireworks blast

MINSK, July 17. /TASS/. Investigators are pressing charges against two Russian nationals arrested over explosions during a festive fireworks display in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on July 3, the Russian Embassy in Belarus informed TASS on Wednesday.

"Charges have been filed, and the investigative activities are continuing," said Embassy Spokesman Sergei Aryaev.

A woman was killed in the fireworks blast during the holiday pyrotechnics display in Minsk on July 3, and ten more people were injured. According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Russia’s Piro-Ross company supplied the fireworks in question.

On July 4, Belarusian law enforcement authorities took two Russian company reps into custody. According to investigators, their actions included elements of a crime under Part 2 of Section 299 of the Belarusian Criminal Code ("Violation of the rules of handling explosive substances resulting in the loss of life caused by negligence").

Chairman of the Belarusian Investigative Committee Ivan Noskevich earlier said that the detained Russian citizens were cooperating with investigators.