River waters in flood-stricken Siberia still rising, warns Emergencies Ministry

"According to the Irkutsk Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring Department, on July 16, rising water levels ranging from 20 to 80 centimeters were registered in the upper reaches of the Irkut, Kitoi, Oka, Iya and Uda rivers," the bureau said.

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. An elevation in water levels has been registered in the Irkut, Kitoi, Oka, Iya and Uda rivers in the flood-ravaged Irkutsk Region, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported on its website on Tuesday.

The Emergencies Ministry stated the hazardous situation would persist on July 17 and July 18. Heavy rains are expected in some central and northwestern districts in the small hours on Wednesday and in the western districts on Wednesday afternoon. Hydrological stations are monitoring the situation non-stop.

The flooding in the Irkutsk Region that began in late June ravaged almost 11,000 houses in 107 inhabited communities, along with 49 socially significant facilities and 49 road sections. Twenty-two highway bridges have been damaged. As many as 49 houses remained inundated in the city of Tulun as of Tuesday morning.

A state of emergency has been declared throughout the region.