Almost 70 houses remain flooded in Irkutsk Region

TASS, July 14. The number of houses that had been inundated in Russia’s Irkutsk Region has dropped from 138 to 67 over the past 24 hours, the press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry department informed TASS on Sunday.

"One inhabited community, specifically, the city of Tulun, remains flooded. A total of 67 houses with a population of 168 people, including 34 children, are inundated there," the press service said.

According to Irkutsk Region Governor Sergei Levchenko, three five-story houses accommodating 110 people remain without power in Tulun.

The floods in the Irkutsk Region began in late June having claimed the lives of 25 people. Eight people are missing. As many as 647 people, including 145 children, have been taken to hospitals. A state of emergency has been declared in the region. The floods affected almost 11,000 houses and gardens, 49 socially significant facilities and 49 road sections. Twenty-two highway bridges have been damaged.

Emergency recovery work is underway in the affected areas, with nearly 3,800 people involved in it.