Price of Brent oil up above $74 per barrel on ICE first since June 30

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for September 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has risen above $74 per barrel for the first time since June 30, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 5:08 p.m. Moscow time (2:08 p.m. GMT), the Brent price was up by 2.9% at $74.08 a barrel. As of 5:13 p.m. Moscow time (2:13 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent was up by 2.65% reaching $73.9 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for August 2026 delivery was up by 2.54% at $70.29 per barrel.