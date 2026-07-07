Shift in Russian economy's structure toward defense sector should be temporary — RSPP head

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The structure of the Russian economy has shifted from the civilian sector toward the defense-industrial sector, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin said, adding that such a shift should be temporary in nature.

"Undoubtedly, the defense sector attracts highly skilled personnel as well as general labor, thereby exacerbating shortages in many professions within the civilian sector. And, certainly, we believe this shift in the economic structure should be temporary. We are proceeding on the assumption that, sooner or later, and preferably sooner rather than later, the Ukrainian crisis will be resolved," he said in a commentary on Vesti.

The transfer of technologies used in the defense industry to the civilian sector "will not only make it possible to restore balance but could also serve as an impetus for the technological development of many economic sectors, including those aligned with the nine national projects for technological leadership," Shokhin added.