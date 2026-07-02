Russia’s pork exports to China up 55.2% y-o-y in H1 2026 — watchdog

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia increased its exports of pork products to China by 55.2% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, reaching approximately 61,900 tons, Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"Around 61,900 tons of pork products were shipped to China, including the Hong Kong SAR, which is 55.2% higher than the same period last year when about 39,900 tons were supplied. Specifically, China increased its pork purchases by 36.6% to over 32,500 tons, and multiplied its imports of pork offal by 1.8 times, reaching 29,400 tons," the regulator said in a statement.

Overall, Russia's total pork product exports exceeded 190,000 tons in the first half of this year, marking an 8% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

In particular, standalone pork exports grew by 3,500 tons to 141,300 tons. "For instance, Belarus purchased 11.1% more of this meat type, totaling 66,100 tons," the watchdog added. Additionally, the volume of pork offal exports surged by 27% to 48,700 tons.