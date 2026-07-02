Russia’s international reserves down $28.6 bln in one week to $715.2 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves amounted to $715.2 bln as of June 26, 2026, the Central Bank reported.

Thus, over the week, reserves decreased by $28.6 bln, or by 3.8%, primarily due to negative revaluation.

As of June 19, the country’s reserves totaled $743.8 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.