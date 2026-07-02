Europe cuts LNG imports to ten-month low in June

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Europe cut its imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a ten-month low in June amid fierce competition with Asia for available market volumes due to the Middle East crisis, according to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

In June, LNG flows from European terminals into the EU gas transmission system totaled around 10.1 bln cubic meters, 13% lower than in May, and 18% lower than in June 2025.

For the period from January to June 2026, LNG inflows from terminals into Europe’s gas transmission system remained at a record level of roughly 72.7 bln cubic meters. However, the growth rate slowed significantly: the figure was only 1% higher than in the same period of 2025.

LNG supplies accounted for the largest share of Europe’s gas sources in January-June, 40.9%, according to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of June 29. Supplies from the North Sea (primarily Norwegian gas) ranked second with a 33.8% share, followed by North African gas supplies in third place (8.9%), and withdrawals from underground gas storage facilities in fourth (8.2%).

This exceeds the volume of supplies from the East (Russian gas, gas supplies from Ukraine, and the withdrawal of their own gas from Ukrainian underground storage facilities by European companies), which stood at 5.2%. Gas supplies from Azerbaijan accounted for 3%.