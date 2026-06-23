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Russian stock market declines at start of trading session

The MOEX and RTS indices were down 1.2%, to 2,290.51 and 978.19 points, respectively

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is declining at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan exchange rate surpassed 11 rubles at the start of trading for the first time since May 7, 2026.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 1.2%, to 2,290.51 and 978.19 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 7.65 kopecks, reaching 11,066 rubles.

By 10:15 AM Moscow time, the MOEX index had slowed its decline to 2,301.36 points (-0.73%), while the RTS index was at 982.82 points (-0.73%). Meanwhile, the yuan's gains slowed to 11,037 rubles (+0.48 kopecks).

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