HAIKOU, June 18. /TASS/. The Free Trade Port (FTP) in the southern Chinese province of Hainan has continued to enhance the efficiency of logistics and international trade through various institutional reforms. Following the initiation of special customs operations in the province, the number of vessels registered in Yangpu Port has risen significantly, while the clearance time for cargoes and vessels has decreased, Hainan Ribao reported.

According to the Yangpu Port ship registry administration, 94 vessels with a total tonnage of 4.97 million gross tons and a lifting capacity of 8.55 million metric tons have been registered so far. Since the initiation of customs operations on the island in December 2025, 21 new vessels have been taken under the port’s jurisdiction, exceeding the average annual figures from previous years.

The authorities note that the interest from shipping companies stems from a set of incentives, including preferential tax policies, refund of export VAT for shipbuilding, and facilitated customs clearance.

Since March, the One Declaration, One Clearance mechanism, that consolidates the operations of nine agencies, has been in effect in Hainan. The new system allows for the simultaneous processing of 33 administrative procedures related to vessel registration and commissioning, resulting in a reduction of clearance time by more than 70%. In certain cases, clearance is completed in just one business day. Streamlined ship registry procedures have stimulated growth in relevant sectors, including maritime insurance, financial services, arbitration, and fleet maintenance. Approximately 1,000 companies linked to shipping and logistics have already been registered in the Yangpu area.

Simultaneously, Hainan has enhanced its control mechanisms regarding zero-tariff imports. For that end, a fully digital cargo management system using intellectual property oversight and risk analysis has been established. In particular, the H986 large container inspection system is widely applied for non-intrusive scanning and identification of imports. According to customs agencies, since the implementation of these new mechanisms, imports under the exemption policy have nearly doubled from the same period last year to 2.26 billion yuan.

The Credit + Intellectual Property Control system has served as an additional tool for enhancing efficiency. Highly reliable companies have been permitted to request expedited clearance for transporting goods from the island to mainland China. This has substantially decreased the number of customs procedures and lowered logistics expenses for businesses.

According to Haikou Customs, since December, the average clearance time for imports at Hainan’s open ports has decreased by 28%, while the amount of information required to declare goods when exporting them from the island has been reduced by more than 60%. Local officials believe that the combination of the Yangpu Port ship registry, the implementation of a zero-tariff policy and digital control mechanisms have created a new openness model that should play a key role in the continued development of the Free Trade Port (FTP) in Hainan.