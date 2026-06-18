Laos can serve as a strong link between Russian business and China — LNCCI chief

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Laos can serve as a strong logistical link to China for Russian companies, President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) Oudet Souvannavong said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

"Laos may appear to be a small country, but it has a lot of potential for investment, for trade. You have to look Laos as a platform for development, as a gateway to China and to the rest of Asia. I’m talking with representatives of Russian companies that already work with ASEAN — so far not in Laos, but in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia — about taking a look at the opportunities that Laos can offer them," he said.

Souvannavong emphasized that Laos is open to investment cooperation that offers prospects for Russian businesses. He noted that there are not yet many Russian companies operating in Laos compared with other countries, but the two nations share a strong historical foundation, as Russia and Laos have maintained longstanding diplomatic relations.

ASEAN comprises 11 members: Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and East Timor.