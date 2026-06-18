Laos reviews possibility of building NPP with Russia's assistance — LNCCI chief

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. The Lao authorities are studying the possibility of building a nuclear power plant in the country with Russia's assistance, with the matter currently at the research stage, President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) Oudet Souvannavong said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

"The government is studying [this issue]. If the study shows positive results, I think it will be acceptable for us," he said in response to a question about whether Laos would like to have a Russian-built nuclear power plant in the country.

The Russia-ASEAN Summit is being held in Kazan on June 17-18. The Russia-ASEAN Business Forum is taking place as part of the summit.

TASS is the information partner of the business forum.