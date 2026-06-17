Duty-free imports to Hainan nearly double in six months

HAIKOU, June 16. /TASS/. The value of goods imported into the free trade port of China's southern island province of Hainan under the “zero-tariff” regime reached 2.26 bln yuan ($315 mln) from the launch of the special customs regime on the island in December 2025 through the end of April, up 99.5% year-on-year. The figures were announced by Liao Zengliang, Deputy Director of the Working Committee Office of the Hainan Free Trade Port, at a press conference marking the fifth anniversary of the implementation of the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Hainan Free Trade Port.

According to him, the region also recorded notable growth in foreign economic activity during the first months of the new regime. The value of products sold on the domestic Chinese market reached 510 mln yuan, while the total amount of customs incentives granted amounted to 24.57 mln yuan.

Provincial authorities continue to expand the use of preferential mechanisms. In particular, on June 1, Hainan completed its first value-added processing operation in the specialized vehicle sector. In addition, six companies have been authorized to conduct product repair activities under the bonded warehouse regime, while three other enterprises are operating under an international service model in which both customers and suppliers are located outside China.

Following the introduction of the special customs regime, new measures were implemented to streamline customs procedures on the island. The average customs clearance time for imported cargo has been reduced by 20%, while the number of mandatory declaration items for goods shipped from Hainan to mainland China has fallen by more than 60%. According to official data, from the launch of the regime through the end of April, a total of 1.167 mln people passed through Hainan's ports of entry, an increase of 33.2% compared with the previous year. The number of foreign nationals entering under visa-free arrangements reached 300,000, up 46.9%. The number of international flights rose by 28.9% to 8,281, while the number of vessel calls increased by 14.9% to 1,932.

Authorities note that the introduction of the new mechanisms is enhancing the region's attractiveness for investment. During the period under review, 128,000 new companies were registered in Hainan, including 1,016 foreign-invested enterprises, representing an increase of 35.5% compared with the corresponding period of 2025. For the first time, the total number of registered participants in foreign economic activity exceeded 100,000.

The duty-free retail sector remains another important growth driver. During the first months following the launch of the regime, sales through the duty-free system totaled 18.43 bln yuan, up 23.2% year-on-year.

As Liao Zengliang emphasized, the provisions of the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Hainan Free Trade Port have provided the legal foundation for the stable operation of the customs regime and the continued expansion of the island's openness to international business and investment.