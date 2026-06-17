Meeting between leaders of Russia, Philippines to send positive message globally

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Kazan will send a positive message to the global community and inspire the business community, Philippine Undersecretary of Trade and Industry Allan Gepty told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit.

"The meeting is very important because it is more than a milestone celebration of our diplomatic relationship, this is a good opportunity also to show that we have a robust economic partnership and that the partnership with Russia and the Philippines offers a lot of prospects and potential for our states," the official said.

"Russia is really a traditional partner, traditional trading partner with the Philippines, but given that we are in certain times and we are in the process of diversifying market, this is a good opportunity for our businesses and even investors to know that there are other markets that they can explore," Gepty added.