Russia, Singapore continue trade — Kremlin

MOSCOW June 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Singapore continues their economic cooperation despite sanctions, the Kremlin said in its pre-reads for the forthcoming Russia-ASEAN summit.

"Despite sanction restrictions, trade and economic cooperation continues. Supplies of Russian energy resources to Singapore constitute the basis of the trade turnover," the documents indicate.

The Russian business maintains its presence in the Singaporean market. "Negotiations on creation of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore were suspended after Singapore introduced restrictive measures against Russia," the documents note.