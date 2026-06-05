Situation at Zaporozhye NPP, Energodar not getting any better — Rosatom CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters that the situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and its satellite city of Energodar is not getting any better.

"Targeted strikes are being launched against the power plant’s infrastructure, the city of Energodar, and its workers. Overall, the situation is not getting any better," the state atomic energy corporation’s chief said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Likhachev told reporters earlier that three ZNPP civilian engineers were injured, two of whom are in serious condition.

Likhachev added that Rosatom is receiving new information about attacks every day, including a targeted strike on the turbine hall and a wave attack at the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant. "This is all against the backdrop of statements about efforts to ensure safety of the nuclear power facility and comply with all the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safety pillars," he noted.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.