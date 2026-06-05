Russia, Kyrgyzstan preparing contracts worth millions of dollars at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and Kyrgyzstan are preparing contracts worth millions of dollars on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Artyom Novikov said in an interview with TASS.

"There are a number of contracts for the supply of products from Russia to the Kyrgyz Republic. These include fish products and metal products. I can’t give you the exact cost of the entire commercial component, but there are examples," he said on the sidelines of the SPIEF. Asked about the price range the official said: "It's not just one million dollars." These are fairly large contracts, he noted. "We will move on to more substantive agreements at the Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum, which will be held on August 5-7 on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul. This is a traditional platform of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, which encompasses a large number of entrepreneurs," Novikov added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.