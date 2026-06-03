Number of SMEs in Crimea triples since 2014, exceeding 280,000

SIMFEROPOL, June 3. /TASS/. The number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Republic of Crimea has tripled since reunification with Russia in 2014, surpassing 280,000 thanks to state support measures, Deputy Chairwoman of the Crimean Council of Ministers and Finance Minister Irina Kiviko told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

"Today, a record number of SMEs and self-employed citizens are registered in our region — more than 280,000. Over the past 12 years, this figure has increased more than threefold," she said.

According to Kiviko, growth has also continued in the first quarter of 2026. A total of 90,997 SMEs were registered, up 5.5% compared with the same period of 2025. The number of self-employed individuals reached 193,898, exceeding the year-earlier figure by 16.6%.

The deputy prime minister noted that entrepreneurs and self-employed citizens in the region benefit from all available support measures.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.