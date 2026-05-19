Hainan to commission largest semi-submersible marine aquaculture platform

HAIKOU, May 19. /TASS/. Xinhuan-1, China’s largest semi-submersible smart marine aquaculture platform, will be put into operation in June in the waters off Sanya in the Hainan province, Hainan Ribao reported.

According to the newspaper, the platform is 135 meters long, 30 meters wide, and 20.5 meters high. Its aquaculture tanks have a total volume of 64,000 cubic meters. It houses 32 sections for fish breeding and 24 tanks for raising fry. The platform's annual fish production is expected to range from one to two million kilograms.

The Xinhuan-1 platform is equipped with a modern system that allows it to operate at depths ranging from 20 to 100 meters. The natural seawater circulation technology used creates conditions that are as close as possible to the fish’s natural habitat.

Moreover, the platform has net-hauling systems and refrigerated and frozen storage rooms for products, enabling a complete catch processing cycle - from harvesting and sorting to storage. In addition to aquaculture, the project includes plans to develop tourism. The platform features living quarters for staff and tourists, a restaurant, a medical office, a conference room, and recreational areas.

The Sanya authorities expect the project to establish an "aquaculture + processing + tourism" model and contribute to Hainan's strategy of modernizing its maritime economy.